EDDC unveils a proposed plan for the former McDonald’s site

We’ve been hearing about plans for the west fifth and state street site, if all goes well the Erie Downtown Development Corporation has a proposed plan for a brand new building.

In agreement of the sale, the former building, a now closed McDonald’s, must be demolished within the next 30 days.

John Persinger, CEO of the EDDC says, “It was an opportunity to seize upon because as you can see there’s just great potential on our corner. The plans call for a new up to five story building, 83,000 square feet.”

The new proposed plan could have commercial space on the first two floors and potential space for up to 13 businesses and 37 to 41 residential apartments.

The $18-25 million dollar project looks to provide more than 100 new job opportunities.

“If we want to invest in Erie, we have to give them a reason to invest. Starting with these blocks down here, we’re going to be pouring a lot of money revitalizing these buildings, creating new buildings here, drawing more business and more life into downtown Erie,” Persinger said.

People around town are sharing their thoughts on the McDonald’s being torn down.

William Fry, Erie resident says, “It has to do nothing other than better the place especially in this area because the McDonald’s was bad.”

For others, the McDonald’s will be missed.

Charles Bellman, Erie resident says, “I have a daughter that loves to go to that McDonald’s. I’ve been taking her there for years on Sundays.”

The EDDC is also working on a proposal for biking, parking and walking plan.