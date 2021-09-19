Edinboro Borough Police investigate late night stabbing involving Edinboro University student

Police are currently searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a student at Edinboro University in the head last night.

According to the Edinboro Borough Police, this happened around midnight in the 100 block of Waterford Street.

The 20-year-old victim is currently in stable condition.

Police are looking for a suspect who is described as a skinny white male with a short beard and is about six-feet-tall.

The suspect was wearing a black hoody, grey cargo pants, black shoes, and a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Chief Al Donahue at 814-734-1812 extension 132.

Edinboro University also released the following statement on the incident:

“We are deeply saddened by the stabbing last night of one of our students. Campus Police are working with Edinboro Borough Police who are investigating this off campus incident. Our thoughts are with the victim and their family. We stand ready to support them in any way. Counseling will be available to students through our Ghering Health and Wellness Center.”

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists