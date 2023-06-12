Road construction is set to happen in downtown Edinboro, and local business owners say it might be good for traffic but not so good for business.

The $2.8 million project is aimed at improving pedestrian safety and traffic flow at the intersection of Route 6N and Route 99.

“We are going to change the lane configurations and just make it so that there is space to make it so you can take turns and all of those things, that will help traffic move through that area efficiently, but also improve the crosswalks with updated pedestrian signals and other things not just at that intersection,” said Jill Harry, PennDOT.

During that time period of construction, expect to see lane restrictions with traffic-controlled flaggers.

Drivers should also anticipate travel delays during active work hours.

Misty Knause, the co-owner of the Empty Keg, said this will make traffic go by her business a lot quicker.

“Which unfortunately will mean people are driving past my business faster and more efficiently, so they may not notice us, may not see our signs up with our specials,” said Knause.

Her other concern is safety.

“If traffic is running faster and smoother, it’s going to be harder for folks who have to back out onto the road to get back out of the parking spaces that are available,” Knause added.

The construction also puts a damper on the parking situation as well.

“I’m sure it’s probably going to slow it down somewhat. They are also talking about taking away two, three or four parking spaces out from in front of here when they do it. Some of my customers have voiced concerns about coming into town while the construction is going on,” said William Loop, owner of Dobber Auto Supply.

The $2.8 million contract for the project is to be paid entirely with federal funds. It’s expected to be completed by November 2023.