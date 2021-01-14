Edinboro cancer survivor shares story of hope and courage during journey

An Edinboro man who found out he had stage four melanoma just two years ago is now cancer free.

Right after he found out that he had cancer, 68-year old Dennis Skelton started a two year clinical trial at UPMC Hillman in Pittsburgh.

Skelton is well known in Edinboro for his jovial and outgoing personality as well as owning his own farm and business. He found out he had cancer when his daughter went to hug him.

“Jenna came home from Boston. She came down to visit and she gave me a big hug. She said ‘Dad, what’s that bump on your back?’ and I said ‘I don’t know.’ it was way in the back and I couldn’t touch it.” Skelton said.

The initial scan showed he had several tumors throughout his body.

In just over a year of the clinical trial, the Edinboro father has no sign of the cancer.

“It was emotional what I had gone through. I lost 40 pounds through all this stuff and to find out, it was just relieving.” Skelton said.

Skelton goes for treatment once every four weeks and his last one will be in May. While he may be cancer free, he enjoys talking to others going through cancer treatment.

“I was saying that you got to keep your head up. You got to be positive with this. Your doctors will do the work for you, you just have to continue to be, there is no other word, but positive about it.” Skelton said.

Dennis and his wife say the main thing getting them through life right now is simply having a positive outlook on life.

“You can’t let it get down on you. You can’t let it get to you and that’s what I did, and that’s how I have gone through life is to try not to have things get down on me, you know. I don’t carry a load on my back. I just try to get rid of it.” Skelton said.

Dr. Diwakar Davar says the clinical trial looks at a combination of drugs. This would increase the body’s response to immunotherapy and reduce the risk of side effects when you use advanced combinations.

“Dennis started this combination in May of 2019 and, almost immediately, he had rapid reduction of tumors almost to the point of there being no more tumors at this point of time.” Dr. Davar said.

Skelton says since he has been cancer free, doctors are doing studies on him to learn more on how the clinical trial reacts to different people.