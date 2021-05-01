Edinboro community takes to the streets to hold Saturday clean up

Keep America beautiful is the motto many in the Edinboro/Washington Township community put into action this morning.

Dozens of folks took time out of their day to clean the streets of their community.

The Edinboro University’s Athletic Department gathered their teams to help out too.

Community members said that they’re inspired by the efforts to help the planet.

The women’s lacrosse team of Edinboro University said that they feel pleased committing their time to keep the Borough Township community beautiful.

“As athletics we do represent Edinboro University and it’s just a great way to give back. It’s important to make our community clean and safe,” said Samantha Welsh, Student at Edinboro University.

Borough-Township community leaders hope that others can commit to keeping their community beautiful.