Edinboro decommissioning the dome

Changes are coming to Edinboro University’s campus next year.

The university is planning to decommission the dome at the end of the 2021 school year.

According to Angela Burrows, the Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Edinboro, the dome has surpassed it’s useful life and was never meant to be a permanent structure.

The plan is to have an engineer assess the building and then develop a long term plan for the future.

It is unknown how much of a gap there will be between the structure coming down and replacing it with a more permanent fixture.