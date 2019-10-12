Edinboro family continuing tradition of sauerkraut making

One Edinboro family is already preparing food for the holiday season.

The Nelson family is keeping their family tradition of going by more than 40 gallons of sauerkraut. The family has kept the tradition going for more than 35 years.

They prepare the Sauerkraut in the basement of their home with more than 300 pounds of cabbage. The preparation for the final project takes some time.

“We used to do it when we were younger, we didn’t particularly care for it when we were younger, just because there’s a lot of work involved in doing it as we grew older we knew we wanted to carry that on.” said Jeff Nelson.

The Nelson family says the sauerkraut is expected to be finished right before the holiday season.