Edinboro family getting into successful hemp business

An Edinboro man’s new venture is hoping to gain him success in the hemp business.

Clay Skelton is the owner of Penn’s Hemp. He and his family along with the help of part-time workers grew over 1,000 pounds of hemp flour.

The flour is then sold to extractors who implement it for use in various products including lotions and pet products. Skelton saying that he is grateful for all of the support in the new venture.

“I couldn’t have done it without the help of my parents, my parents supported me throughout this entire venture and my friends also helped me a lot throughout the whole planning and harvesting process. If it wasn’t for them, none of this would’ve happened ” Skelton said.

Penn’s Hemp is the only grower of hemp in the Edinboro area.