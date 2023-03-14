A barn in Edinboro is a complete loss after going up in flames Monday morning.

Calls for a structure fire went out around 11 a.m. to the 5600 block of Gibson Hill Road. When Edinboro crews arrived at the scene, they found a barn fully engulfed in flames.

According to crews, the most difficult part of this call was the weather conditions. One of their engines ended up in a ditch, while another got stuck on the way up the long driveway to the scene.

There were no animals in the barn and no injuries. The cause is still under investigation.