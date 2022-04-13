A driver lost control of their car and crashed into a home in Edinboro, causing the occupants to evacuate in the middle of the night.

The crash happened in the 100 block of Water Street in Edinboro just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to reports from the scene, the driver apparently lost control before smashing his car into the home, hitting the gas meter in the process.

The occupants of the home were evacuated while awaiting National Fuel crews. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.