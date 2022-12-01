It’s the beginning of December and some communities around the region are starting to get in to the holiday sprit.

Edinboro held its Christmas Light Up Night Thursday evening.

For the people of Edinboro, Christmas is about family, friendship, and giving back to others. In downtown Edinboro, community members flooded the streets celebrating their annual “Light Up Night.”

Even the Edinboro Police were feeling festive as they helped shut down the road for the tree lighting.

Christmas tunes filled the air as families and friends took time to recognize the start of the Christmas season, with some getting to experience Christmas for the very first time.

“We’re just here hanging out with our son, Alexander. It’s our first time seeing the Christmas tree down here and we’re having a good time,” said David Olszewski, Edinboro resident. “It was kind of neat having the street closed down and then getting able to walk around and seeing all of the kids out having fun and playing. It was just a good time.”

Students from General McLane High School’s National Honor Society also volunteered to help out Thursday night.

Those in attendance shared with us what this time of year means to them.

“It’s very important to me. Christmas has always been very important to me since I’ve been very little. It means family coming together, the holiday season, everything starting to come together, and I’m glad I could come volunteer with the National Honor Society tonight, so it just means a season of giving,” said Riley Amory, General McLane High School student.

“I think it’s a lot of fun that the whole town comes together and kind of does something collectively with the running, the hot chocolate and seeing Santa. I’m so glad, this is my first time coming here even though I’ve lived here my whole life, that we got to come down and help out just by lighting some lights and bringing some of that spirit to the town,” said Chloe Miles, General McLane High School student.

“Christmas to us is a great time that we spend with our families and just thinking about the important things and things that matter in life,” said Olszewski.

The City of Erie will be lighting its very own tree in Perry Square Friday at 6 p.m.