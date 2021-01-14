Edinboro man cancer free after taking part in new clinical trial

One Edinboro man is cancer free after doctors told him a new clinical trial would be his best chance of survival.

Two years ago, 68-year-old Dennis Skelton found out he had stage four melanoma cancer. Immediately after, he started a two year clinical trial at UPMC Hillman in Pittsburgh.

In just over a year, the Edinboro father has no sign of the cancer. He says his last treatment will be in May.

“Since I have been cancer free, they are doing some studies on the why it works so well on me. We are going through my diet, and blood tests, and things like that, so they can learn more about why it reacted to me and how it reacts to other people,” said Dennis Skelton, cancer survivor.

