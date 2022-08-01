Soldiers that gave the ultimate sacrifice are now being honored with a memorial in Edinboro.

The Fallen Heroes Memorial at VFW Post 740 includes over 7,000 dog tags of veterans who lost their lives while in service.

The dog tags represent soldiers that have lost their lives from September 11 until now. The 50 gold stars on the memorial represents the 50 gold star families that have lost loved ones nationwide.

Another memorial on display is the “Eyes of Freedom.” This memorial includes life-sized paintings of 26 men that lost their lives from May to August of 2005.

The commander of the post said the response from the public has been emotional. The commander compared this response to “The Wall That Heals.”

“This is very moving and I’m honored that we have both of these. This is the first time both of these memorials have ever been displayed together, so it was an accomplishment getting them together,” said John Hayden, commander, VFW Post 740.

The exhibit is on display for the public to see until August 6.