Edinboro men’s basketball team comes together to support local Make-A-Wish kid

The Edinboro basketball team came together during a big match-up today to help make the day of a local Make-A-Wish kid.

At today’s Edinboro University men’s basketball game vs Mercyhurst, six-year-old Make-A-Wish kid Tristian was honored during halftime.

members of the ROTC made a grand entrance from the ceiling as student athletes presented Tristan with plenty of gifts.

Tristian’s most heartfelt wish was to go to the Florida Keys.

During halftime, members of the team presented Tristian with beach themed gifts and a large boarding pass to Florida.

This summer, Tristian’s wish will come true.