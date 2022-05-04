Edinboro residents now have a convenient and free way of getting rid of their food waste.

This week Edinboro opened up a food compost drop off service for all residential refuse customers.

Food waste accounts for nearly half of what households send to the landfill.

This is their first free municipal food composting drop off program in the state.

“Thanks to funding from the county we are now able to get that program underway and give our residents a way for them to dispose of their food waste in an economical, affordable, and free fashion,” said Jason Spangenberg, Edinboro Borough Manager.

The drop off site is located at the Waste Water Plant on Water Street.