Edinboro Perkins restaurant set to reopen Monday

The Perkins restaurant in Edinboro will be reopening to the public on May 24th.

The restaurant had be closed for six years after a devastating fire back in 2015 that forced the closure. Perkins is located at 207 W. Plum Street.

The new restaurant is locally owned and operated by JDK Management. The company is Perkins’ largest multi-unit operating group and operates 49 Perkins locations.

Russell Berner, Vice President of Restaurant Operations, will help to facilitate the Edinboro opening. Berner says the company could not be more honored to bring Perkins back to Edinboro.

“Perkins has been a beloved gathering place for families, colleagues, college students, and travelers in the community since the 1970s. We are eager to reconnect with residents while providing homestyle meals for them to enjoy together once again.” Berner said.

There are 290 company-owned and franchised Perkins located across 32 states as well as in Canada. The restaurant was founded back in 1958.