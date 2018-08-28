Edinboro Planetarium celebrates 50 years of academic entertainment

Neil Armstrong and his Apollo 11 crew landed on the moon during the historic NASA flight in July 1969. One year earlier, Edinboro University already had its eyes to the skies with the expansion of the campus planetarium. In 1968, Cooper Science Center was expanded to include a brand new planetarium and observatory.

This anniversary of the expansion is one of the highlights for this fall’s season at the Edinboro University Planetarium, which kicks off Sept. 5. Reminisce with us as we look back on 50 years of history on Saturday, Sept. 29 during Homecoming, and stick with us for a full schedule of shows through December.

“For the last five decades, we have been providing informational entertainment to all audiences, from curious children to lifelong learners,” said Jacob Salis, Edinboro geosciences student who presents the Planetarium shows with Dr. David Hurd, the planetarium director. “All of the knowledge and history from the last 50 years will be on display during another exciting season.”

Fall 2018 Edinboro Planetarium Schedule:

Wednesdays, Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, 7 p.m.: “What's Up Wednesday” – The name says it all. Explore current constellations and other objects visible in your backyard.

Saturday, Sept. 8, 5 and 7 p.m.: “Celtic Nights” – In conjunction with the Edinboro Highland Games & Scottish Festival, the Edinboro University Planetarium will journey to Edinburgh, Scotland, to relive the night sky over Edinburgh while learning about Celtic constellations, Scottish traditions and mythology.

Monday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m.: “Legends of the Night Sky” – This enchanting tale includes all the ingredients that make Greek mythology so interesting: love, heroism, betrayal and combat to the mortal end. Join the EU Planetarium staff as they learn the fate of Andromeda.

Tuesday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m.: “Fall Nights” – Join the EU Planetarium staff as they explore the real reason for the seasons.

Saturday, Sept. 29, noon and 5 p.m. “50th Anniversary Show” – In 1968, Cooper Science Center was expanded to include a brand new planetarium and observatory. Reminisce with us as we look back on 50 years of history.

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m.: “Legends, Myths and Spooks” – You won't be afraid of the dark in the EU Planetarium for this family-friendly program. Come in your best costume, learn some seasonal constellations and howl at the moon with the EU Planetarium staff. Tricks and treats will be abundant.

Tuesday, Nov. 6, 7 p.m.: “Andromeda: A Close Encounter” – Edinboro staff member Roger Sargent shares his expertise about our “closest neighbor.”

Tuesday, Nov. 27, 7 p.m.: “Laser Christmas” – Join us as we celebrate the season with music from Mannheim Steamroller put to laser light. We will also highlight the seasonal constellations.

Tuesday, Dec. 4, 6 and 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 6 p.m.: “Star of Wonder” – Our annual Christmas show is a favorite. Why do we celebrate winter when we do? Why do Christians celebrate Christ's birth on Dec. 25? Why does Santa go south for the winter? Are any of these related? Sign up for this program and enjoy the Christmas season with the Edinboro University Planetarium.

All Edinboro Planetarium shows, which will be held in Cooper Science Center Room 169, are free and open to the public, but reservations are required. Please use the online registration form at www.edinboro.edu/planetarium, or call (814) 732-2493 and indicate the number of seats you need, your last name and email address.

The Planetarium also offers free educational programming to schools through scheduled field trips. In addition to the planetarium programs, students have access to Cooper Science Center’s natural history museum and the pendulum area when visiting.

For more information about the planetarium or other educational opportunities, visit www.edinboro.edu.