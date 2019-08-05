Edinboro Police Department holds first National Night Out

According to a news release, The Borough of Edinboro Police Department will hold their first National Night Out this month.

The event will be held on August 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Nick’s Place and Sunview Golf in Edinboro. Firefighters and EMT’s from the Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department will be in attendance.

The Erie County Public Library and Boro Women’s Services will also have booths set up at the event.

There will be free activities, miniature golf, bumper boats, batting cages, the driving range, emergency vehicles for children to see, music by Millennium Sound Productions, and light snacks and beverages.

As stated in the news release, National Night Out is a community building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships. It is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for local anti-crime programs, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships and send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.