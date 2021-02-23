Edinboro police investigate large gathering lakeside house this weekend

Edinboro police are investigating a large gathering at one lakeside house this weekend.

According to the Edinboro Police Department, on Saturday at around 12:30 p.m. patrol units were in the area of Washington and Cypress Street.

A large gathering of about 70 people began to disperse when police arrived.

The individuals ran through the neighborhood or entered their cars to leave the area.

Police believe ten to twelve gunshots were fired. Police are continuing to search for suspects and witnesses.