Edinboro president names Amanda Brown Sissem interim chief advancement officer

Edinboro University President Guiyou Huang announced today the appointment of Amanda Brown Sissem as interim assistant vice president for Advancement and director of Alumni Engagement.

Sissem will start the position effective August 29th.

Sissem will assume responsibilities as the University’s chief advancement officer following the retirement of Vice President for Advancement Marilyn Goellner, who will leave her role at the end of the month after 26 years at Edinboro.

Sissem joined Edinboro in summer 2018 as director of Alumni Engagement and will be responsible for designing and implementing comprehensive programs to further enhance Edinboro’s fundraising and engagement initiatives.

Prior to her arrival at the University, Sissem served as executive director of Erie Arts & Culture, where she served as a connector, convener, resource developer, mentor, advocate and strategist.

Notable accomplishments while in that position include successful integration with the Erie Downtown Arts & Culture Coalition in 2014; execution of partnership agreements aimed at increasing access and participation in the arts and culture sector; and garnering and managing nearly $6 million in grants and individual contributions to support the arts in the Erie region.

“I look forward to having Amanda join Edinboro’s Executive Leadership Team at this critical juncture,” wrote President Huang in announcing the appointment to the campus community. “I am confident that her talents, experience and the relationships she’s cultivated will enable her to make a smooth transition into this new role, which will be essential to Edinboro’s success.”

President Huang thanked Goellner for her service to Edinboro. “I am grateful for Marilyn’s unwavering commitment to the University and her many significant contributions to its success. “During her 26 years with the University, Marilyn has expanded Edinboro’s presence, cultivating connections and opening doors to new opportunities for support and influence. Her grace, diplomacy and pride in the University have led to many genuine and long-standing relationships with alumni, donors and friends.”

Goellner joined Edinboro in 1994 and served in a number of roles before finding her niche in Advancement in 1994. During her tenure, the Edinboro Foundation endowment saw significant growth; alumni engagement initiatives have expanded significantly; and successful fundraising efforts have made a difference for thousands of students.

“Congratulations to Marilyn for her good work over many years, and welcome to Amanda, who will collaborate with her team and others to carry that work forward,” Huang said.

Sissem said she is excited to take on her new position.

“I believe that the role of interim vice president for Advancement will allow me to serve the University, our students and our alumni in even more meaningful ways. At this time of unprecedented transformation, we need to regain our footing quickly, define our path and drive change and growth like never before. I am quite confident we can do that. I look forward to collaborating with my Advancement colleagues, the alumni association, the foundation and colleagues across campus to move things forward,” said Sissem.