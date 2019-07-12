Edinboro professor awarded Emerging Arts Administrators Fellowship

Suzanne Proulx, assistant chair of Edinboro University’s Art Department, has been awarded the 2019-2020 Emerging Arts Administrators Fellowship by the National Council of Arts Administrators (NCAA).

Proulx, associate professor of drawing, painting, and design, is one of the six distinguished fellows to be selected from a pool of administrators from across the United States. She will be recognized as a fellow during the 2019 NCAA Annual Conference in September, which will spotlight current trends in art administration and will represent a network of diverse leaders in higher education.

“I feel honored to be selected. It will be a wonderful opportunity to meet a community of arts leaders in higher education and learn from their wealth of experience,” said Proulx.

Dr. Scott Miller, Dean of Edinboro University’s College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, considers Proulx a leader among the art faculty, with this fellowship accentuating her work on campus.

“The faculty at Edinboro excel in many areas of their professional lives, and Professor Proulx is not exception. Through this program, she will engage with other art administrators from around the country and share ideas for best practices. This process of continuous improvement is a hallmark of how we grow as professionals,” said Dr. Miller.

In addition to her role at Edinboro University, Proulx has been featured in the Erie Art Museum’s Spring Show, and in exhibitions in New York, Wisconsin, Ohio, Kentucky, Alaska, and Georgia. Proulx was also commissioned by Febreeze Air Purifiers to construct bunny sculptures from 40 pounds of dust. Her “Dust Bunnies” sculptures have appeared in Huffington Post, Ripley’s Believe It or Not, and Connecticut’s NPR affiliate.

For more information about Proulx and Edinboro’s award-winning art programs visit art.edinboro.edu