A staple in the Edinboro community for decades is closing at the end of the year.

Customers are not happy and the Borough Manager says he didn’t any get any heads up.

Brian Wilk was live with more on the closing of the Giant Eagle.

The Edinboro Giant Eagle first opened in 1985. They told us it’s a difficult but necessary decision.

Anger, disappointment, confusion…. all emotions after news the Edinboro Giant Eagle will be closing at the end of the year.

“I’m very disappointed, because ever since we moved down here in 1996 this is where we’ve done our shopping. I’ve had kids that worked here. This is my home store. I’m going to miss it,” said Rebecca Olson, shopper at Edinboro Giant Eagle. Olson said now she will have to shop at the local Walmart or take a long drive.

Another customer said he isn’t looking forward to shopping for his grocery’s elsewhere.

“They closed the one up in Summit and I didn’t understand that either, but we don’t go to the others ones, it’s a long way off for us and we got to drive into the city, and we aren’t going to do that,” said Rick Gilmore, shopper at Edinboro Giant Eagle.

The Borough Manager said this is a major concern because it’s the only walkable grocery store in the community. He told us he’s reached out to elected officials, Giant Eagle, and the company that owns the building, to look at their options.

However, he said he hasn’t heard anything back yet.

“This is a major issue for our municipality as Giant Eagle is our only grocery store in town, and we are one of the lower income municipalities in Erie County,” said Jason Spangenberg, borough manager, Borough of Edinboro.

Giant Eagle did release a statement on the planned closure of the Edinboro Giant Eagle.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We have greatly appreciated the support of the Edinboro community for these many years and thank our team members for their commitment to continually meeting the needs of our guests.”

“Once the store closes, we invite Edinboro Giant Eagle guests to shop at our Millcreek Mall Giant Eagle approximately 13 miles north of the closing location.”

They also say the Edinboro Giant Eagle pharmacy will continue to serve the community after the store’s closure, moving into an adjacent storefront in the shopping plaza.