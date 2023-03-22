(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A six-month detour is about to send some 5,200 vehicles per day along a new route in Erie County. The Edinboro Road bridge over Interstate 90 will be replaced this summer, hence the detour.

The 7.6-mile detour will begin April 3. Traffic will use Hershey Road and Grubb Road.

The Edinboro Road bridge was built in 1959 and rehabilitated in 1987, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Today, it’s classified as poor condition.

During the work, the current bridge will be removed, and it will be replaced with a new 192-foot structure. New approaches, paving, updated drainage, improved guiderail, a high-tension cable barrier, new signs and pavement markings also are part of the construction work.

The construction also will result in rolling stops on I-90, as well as on the ramps from Interstate 79 to I-90. Those rolling stops are expected from April 3 through April 28 and are expected to happen at night, however, some daytime rolling stops could happen.

The contract cost for the project is more than $4.8 million and will be paid with state funds. MEKIS Construction Corporation of Fenelton was awarded the contract.