Edinboro students react to first snowfall of the year

Whether you are ready or not, snowfall is upon the region.

Samiar Nefzi hit the road this morning to head to Edinboro to talk with residents about the incoming weather.

Just as the season goes from “boo” to “fa-la-la,” snow is starting to hit the Erie region.

According to Action News Meteorologists, the Snowbelt areas like Edinboro could see three to seven inches of accumulation.

“I came back in the afternoon and it was snowing. It’s a little chilly out. It’s too early for the snow,” said Tanner Wells, Sophomore, Edinboro University.

Students Samiar Nefzi spoke with said they are just as worried about the ice as they are the snow. However, there is no need to worry because PennDOT crews have already hit the roads.

PennDOT urges drivers to take caution when driving in the snow.

Here are some safety tips for drivers from PennDOT: