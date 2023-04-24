(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – A transportation enhancement project to create a multimodal trail for cyclists and pedestrians along Route 699 (Route 99) in Edinboro is scheduled to start soon.

The project will include the installation of the multi-use trail for enhanced safety along the east side of Route 699 (Route 99) from the entrance of the Edinboro Cemetery to the south entrance of the Giant Eagle Plaza at Walker Drive.

Construction is expected to start Monday, May 1, and be completed by September 2023.

The project is being done through a collaboration of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Borough of Edinboro.

A separate construction in Edinboro will start later this year to help reduce congestion and increase safety through roadway and pedestrian improvements on Route 6N.

Information on the Edinboro Transportation Improvement Projects is available online.