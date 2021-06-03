Edinboro Triathlon returning this weekend

The Edinboro Triathlon will return this year after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The Erie Sports Commission (ESC) has announced that the 33rd Triathlon will take place June 5th.

Registration for all events is currently sold out.

The event, sanctioned by USA Triathlon, offers three races:

individual Olympic triathlon (.93 mile swim, 24.8 mile bike and 6.2 mile run)

individual Olympic aquabike (.93 mile swim and 24.8 mile bike)

individual sprint triathlon (.3 mile swim, 12.5 mile bike and 3.1 mile run)

The Olympic Distance Races will kick off the event, beginning at 7:25 a.m. at Pat Crawford Beach in Edinboro.

Sprint Triathlon and Relay races will follow.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to host this event in 2021,” said Lauren Eckendorf, race director. “Our team is confident that we’re in a better position this year to not only provide a competitive atmosphere, but also a safe one. We are committed to making this event safe for all participants and volunteers with guidelines and adjustments in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as we make our return to racing. Race day will look different this year, but we firmly believe a different-looking race day beats no race day.”

“We are excited to team up with PNC Bank this year,” Eckendorf said. “Their support greatly bolsters our efforts in providing a high-quality and safe event for our athletes.”

“As a Main Street bank, PNC is pleased to support events like the Edinboro Triathlon that celebrate community, bring families together and promote health and wellness,” said Jim Stevenson, PNC regional president for Northwestern Pa. “We are excited that, come June, even more of our neighbors will be swimming, biking and running with PNC.”

“The Edinboro Triathlon is one of the premier triathlons in our region each year, and I’m thrilled that it will return in 2021,” said Mark Jeanneret, executive director of the Erie Sports Commission. “This event has a long history of success and means a great deal to the community. We’re looking forward to safely welcoming these athletes to Erie County.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department and other local non-profits whose collaboration make the continuation of The Edinboro Triathlon possible.

For more information visit https://edinborotriathlon.blog/