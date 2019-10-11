Edinboro University 2019 Homecoming taking place this weekend

Whether they’re breaking out the kilts or just planning on traveling, thousands of people are headed back to Edinboro for Homecoming weekend.

A chance to go back in time to celebrate old friends, familiar places, and an Alma Mater is what this weekend is designed for.

“It’s really exciting, because you get to relive those days, but you get to relive them and live them at the same time. So, you’re not only looking back on old experiences and memories, but you’re also making new ones at the same time. It’s very nostalgic,” said Aaron Taylor, 2016 and 2019 graduate.

Some of the new memories were made on the golf course, giving graduates from a variety of years a chance to hit the links and talk about their college experience.

“Just academics, I achieved a very high level of achievement and its nice to see what other people have achieved through their education here at Edinboro, and you talk to them and what’s coming up for our younger people,” said Mary Kwiatkowski, 1971 and 1975 graduate.

From a drive on the golf course to a drive through town, there are a number of different events bringing back alumni.

“It’s a great weekend for building pride across not only Edinboro, but the region. I always joke and say every third person I know went to Edinboro University. We have a lot of alumni that stay in the area, but also we have alumni from all over the nation,” said Amanda Sissem, Director of Alumni Engagement, Edinboro University.

Sticking with the tradition, the Annual Homecoming parade will happen at 11 a.m. Saturday morning with tailgating and the homecoming game set to begin after.

Although the activities and campus are familiar territory to a majority of those returning, it is also an opportunity to introduce the university to others.

“It’s always exciting for our alumni, for their families, and a lot of times for families with prospective students too that are just getting their first feel for Edinboro. So, we want them to come celebrate with us,” said Sissem.

The theme for this years Homecoming event is 100 years of Art, which dates back to the establishing of the university, back when it was still a teaching college.