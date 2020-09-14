Edinboro University announces three way affiliation with Clarion and California Universities

Edinboro University has announced that they will no longer be affiliated with Slippery Rock University.

On September 14th, the president of Edinboro University confirmed that instead the university will be part of a three way affiliation with both Clarion and California Universities.

A financial review of the state system of higher education suggested that the three school affiliation could hold a greater promise while also honoring the local identity and traditional face-to-face programming of each institution.

“Edinboro, California, and Clarion are like-minded partners with similar missions, goals and campus cultures. I look forward to working with colleagues at our two sister institutions to create new and expanded opportunities for our collective students,” said Dr. Gie-You Wong, President of Edinboro University.