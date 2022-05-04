Staff at the Edinboro University Book Store are busy re-branding their merchandise.

On July 1, Edinboro University will officially change its name to Penn West Edinboro.

The store manager said that the change over will probably take a couple of years.

“Even though the name change will occur and it will be Penn West Edinboro, we will still have Edinboro University merchandise and things that say Edinboro in a legacy section. So we will always have that merch,” said Raymond Fisher, General Manager of Edinboro University Services Inc.

The book store is currently having a 25% off end of the semester sale.