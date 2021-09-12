Edinboro University continues to host Highland Games

The always popular Highland Games enjoyed a strong showing this weekend.

Thousands of people were expected on the Edinboro University Campus this weekend. On Saturday a large crowd took advantage of the great weather and a full schedule of events.

Along with all of the other highland activities, the heavy athletics competition took place on Saturday.

The competition included the stone, the blacksmiths hammer, and of course the caber toss.

“I don’t know if any archaic is the right word. It’s definitely very cool cause it’s not like something you wouldn’t see in the Olympics or something traditional. You can tell there’s a history behind it I really enjoy,” said Frank Beachly, Attending the Highland Games.

The Highland Games first took place on the Edinboro campus in 1993.