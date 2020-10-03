Edinboro University continues tradition of playing bagpipes during homecoming weekend

While COVID-19 still has changed many plans for Edinboro University student’s homecoming weekend, the university still had a chance to continue playing their bagpipes.

On Saturday October 3rd, students and one professor hit the streets with their bagpipes.

The students were walking outside while playing the bagpipes. This event is typically part of Edinboro University’s homecoming festivities.

“Playing a range instrument like this it’s ideal for the current conditions,” said Sean Patrick Regan, Professor, Bagpipers of Edinboro University.

The bagpipes festivities will last throughout the weekend.

