Edinboro University graduate heading into space aboard Space X

An Edinboro University graduate was selected to participate in an upcoming SpaceX launch.

Dr. Sian Proctor graduated from Edinboro in 1992. At Edinboro she was also a stand out track and field athlete, still maintaining spots on the university’s Top 10 lists.

Dr. Proctor was born in Guam and her family shortly left after Apollo 13 when Proctor was only two months old. Her father was contractor for NASA during the Apollo mission.

When Proctor attended Edinboro University, she knew she wanted to major in Science, but just was not sure as to which branch of Science she would specialize in.

She credits Edinboro University for her career today as she continues work in the fields of astronomy, oceanography, and geology.

According to the Edinboro Alumni News website Edinboro Now, back in 2009, Dr. Proctor was one of the 47 finalists for the NASA Astronaut Selection process.

Although Dr. Proctor was not chosen, this led to other opportunities including back in 2013 when she was selected as the education outreach officer for the Hawai’i Space Exploration Analog and Simulation program.

Dr. Proctor then went on to live in a Mars simulation for four months while researching food strategies for a long duration space flight during the Meals for Mars series.

Along with the Meals for Mars series, Dr. Proctor was chosen as a photographer for Discover Magazine for the project.

Currently Dr. Proctor has spent more than 20 years as a professor at South Mountain Community College in Arizona.

It wasn’t until recently that Dr. Proctor got the call that she has been waiting a lifetime for when she was selected as one of the four members of the first-ever all civilian crew to head into space.

This call came in after she was selected by an online business competition. This competition attracted nearly 200 applicants with only four finalists.

Dr. Proctor could be heading into space for this mission as soon as September. This mission also hopes to raise $200 million for St. Jude.