Edinboro University holds annual homecoming parade

The annual homecoming parade took to the streets of Downtown Edinboro on October 9th.

It was homecoming weekend for Edinboro University. Students, alumni, and community members visited campus for different activities and parading through campus and Downtown Edinboro.

The Fighting Scots football team played Slippery Rock University at Sox Harrison Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

One community member said that she received her masters at Edinboro University and now she takes her grandchildren to watch the parade each year.

“It’s just a good weekend. It’s a fun time for people to come and get together and again supporting the community is huge, and the parade is always really nice. The activities on campus are always really nice for the kids and for alumni. It’s a really good thing,” said Bonnie Crilley, Attending Edinboro University Homecoming.

Last year the parade was canceled due to the pandemic. This year however, many spectators said that it felt great to see people on campus again.

