Edinboro University Homecoming weekend underway

Whether they are breaking out the kilts or just planning on traveling, thousands of people are headed back to Edinboro for Homecoming weekend.

The festivities all began last night and will go on through tomorrow.

Hundreds of alumni will join together for a golf outing this morning before heading back to different reunion events.

Organizers say it takes about one year to plan this event, which is all about bringing graduates, students, and even the community together.

“Its a great weekend for building pride across not only Edinboro, but the region. I always joke and say every third person I know went to Edinboro University. We have a lot of alumni that stay in the area, but we also have alumni that fly in from all over the nation,” said Amanda Sissem, Director of Alumni Engagement, Edinboro University.

One of the biggest attractions is the Homecoming Parade. It is set to begin at 11 a.m. tomorrow morning, with tailgating and the Homecoming game set to begin after.

Kick off for tomorrow’s game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Visit http://homecoming.edinboro.edu/ for more information on Homecoming events.