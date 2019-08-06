Edinboro University hosting C.S.I. summer camp for high school students

Edinboro University is introducing high school students to the Forensic Science and Criminal Justice fields with a week long summer camp.

Nine students from around the area are experiencing C.S.I. Academy. Students are learning hands-on forensic techniques from DNA testing to identifying the gender of bones.

They will also learn from Dr. Michelle Vitali, who most recently helped the City of Erie Police identify human remains through a composite sketch.

Heading the camp is Dr. Stacy Dunn, who said she hopes campers walk away with a better understanding of the field.

“For this, they get to see that it’s not how TV portrays, but it is just as interesting, maybe in a different way,” said Dr. Stacy Dunn, Professor, Edinboro University.

“I can expose them to that, and of course I go deeper into forensic art, and the different types of forensic art that a lot of people don’t know exist,” said Dr. Michelle Vitali, Professor, Edinboro University.

Dr. Dunn said if all goes well they hope to expand the camp in summers to come.