Edinboro University hosts Forensic Science Camp for high school students

Students from around the area are experiencing C.S.I. Academy.

Edinboro University is introducing high school students to the Forensic Science and Criminal Justice Fields.

With an uncovered burial site exposed, and bones hidden throughout, nine high school students are in for an experience like no other. Edinboro University has brought back its C.S.I. Academy Camp. And it’s perfect timing.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment for Forensic Science Technicians is projected to grow by 17 percent by the year 2026.

Spearheading the program is Dr. Stacy Dunn, who said students are getting a taste of the field to see if this is something they would like to pursue.

“For this, they get to see that it’s not how TV portrays, but it is as interesting, maybe in a different way,” said Dr. Stacy Dunn, Professor, Edinboro University.

And one of the many techniques student will be learning throughout the week is surveying. Instead of looking for human remains, they’re actually looking for jelly beans.

Campers will also get the opportunity to learn from Dr. Michelle Vitali, who most recently helped the City of Erie Police develop a sketch to help identify human remains found at Frontier Park.

Dr. Vitali said its great to expose students to the field at a young age.

“I can exposed them to that, and of course I go deeper into forensic arts and the different types of forensic art that a lot of people don’t know exist,” said Dr. Vitali.

Camper Arielle Gersims said the experience so far has been interesting, and she’s learning a lot.

“You usually specialize in one thing. You don’t do recovery, and lab work, and courtroom stuff all in one shot. You usually do one part of the case, and that’s it,” said Arielle Gersims, Camper, C.S.I. Camp.

Dr. Dunn said if all goes well they hope to expand the camp in summers to come.

“We’re hoping that with the success of this camp we can grow and do it again next year bigger, and better, and bring in more outside experts,” said Dr. Dunn.