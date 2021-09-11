Edinboro University hosts Highland Games

The always popular Highland Games enjoyed a strong showing today.

Thousands of people are expected on the Edinboro University campus this weekend, and today a large crowd took advantage of great weather and a full schedule of events.

Along with all of the other Highland activities, the feats of strength competition took place on the campus of Edinboro University.

The competition included stone, the blacksmiths hammer, and of course the caber toss.

“I don’t know if archaeic is the word but it’s definitely very cool. It’s not like something you would see in the Olympics, it’s traditional. You can definitely tell there is something behind it which I really enjoy,” said Frank Beachly, Attending The Highland Games.

The Highland games first took place on the Edinboro campus in 1993.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists