Edinboro University hosts virtual commencement

Hundreds of students took part in a virtual graduation ceremony as they close an important chapter of their lives.

Edinboro University hosting their fall commence on Saturday. The event turned virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 600 students were honored with graduate and undergraduate degrees.

The ceremony featured music from the Edinboro University Marching Band as well as speeches from students.

Edinboro University President Guiyou Huang shared words of wisdom and encouragement to the new graduates,

“It is the beginning of the next phase of your lives. I’m confident that you will contribute to your professions and communities.” Huang said.

After the commencement, each ceremony will be available to watch and share on social media.