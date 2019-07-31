Edinboro University launches new undergraduate Early Childhood and Deaf Education program

Edinboro University has announced a new program that will provide training for pre-service teachers to address needs for students who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Edinboro University will launch this new Bachelor of Science undergraduate program in Early Childhood and Deaf Education course in January 2020.

The four year degree will train teachers to work with children who are deaf or hard of hearing in a variety of educational settings. Teachers of deaf students will be prepared to work in public and private schools as resource, itinerant, and early-intervention teachers.

“Deaf culture holds views that a hearing loss is not a disability but simply a different way to speak, hear, learn, and communicate,” said Dr. Karen Lindeman, Associate Professor at Edinboro and Program Creator. “Our new program will maintain this bi-cultural view.”

Undergraduate students in the Deaf Education major will learn the basics of audiology, American Sign Language and Deaf culture, managing inclusive educational environments, strategies and assessment of students who are deaf and extensive coursework on literacy. Students will also complete field experiences and student teaching in Deaf Education classrooms.

Students who complete the Early Childhood and Deaf Studies program will be certified to teach students who are deaf and hard of hearing from birth through Grade 12. All other deaf education programs across Pennsylvania are at the master’s degree level.

For more information about the Early Childhood and Deaf Education major you can visit www.edinboro.edu/soe.