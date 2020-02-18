Edinboro University plan calls for possible sale of Porreco Center property

1  of  2
Edinboro University could soon be putting the “for sale” sign on it’s Porreco Center property.

That’s one of the potential moves outlined in a “Preliminary Sustainability Plan” for Edinboro University.

Jet 24 has obtained a copy of said plan.

School officials estimate divesting the 28 acre Porreco property in Millcreek will save $225,000 per year, plus the proceeds of the sale.

The asking price has not yet been determined.

In the sustainability plan, it’s also disclosed that the property has been “under a consideration as a possible location” for a community college.

However, several layers of approval are required and sources say that could include legislative approval.

