Edinboro University plan calls for possible sale of Porreco Center property

Edinboro University could soon be putting the “for sale” sign on it’s Porreco Center property.
That’s one of the potential moves outlined in a “Preliminary Sustainability Plan” for Edinboro University.
Jet 24 has obtained a copy of said plan.
School officials estimate divesting the 28 acre Porreco property in Millcreek will save $225,000 per year, plus the proceeds of the sale.
The asking price has not yet been determined.
In the sustainability plan, it’s also disclosed that the property has been “under a consideration as a possible location” for a community college.
However, several layers of approval are required and sources say that could include legislative approval.