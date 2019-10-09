Edinboro University prepares for 2019 Homecoming

Students and residents from Edinboro are in high-gear as they prepare for the Annual Homecoming festivities that will take place this weekend.

Beginning Thursday with an Art Walk, Edinboro will come alive with a long list of events that will take place to celebrate students and alumni of Edinboro University.

The Homecoming Parade is scheduled for Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

The theme for this year is One Hundred Years of Art, which celebrates the art program at Edinboro University’s 100th year.

You can find more information on Edinboro’s Homecoming celebrations at http://homecoming.edinboro.edu/.