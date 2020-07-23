Edinboro University professors react to news that most classes will be moved to online for fall semester

On Wednesday, Edinboro University announced that most fall classes will be online. We wanted to find out how this affects professor at the university?

Edinboro University professor Jim Wertz says the union sent out a survey a few weeks ago.

Over 60% of statewide faculty had concerns over safely returning to school. The real challenge for colleges and universities is foreign and out of state students from COVID-19 hot spots.

“Well, I think its important for the safety of all the faculty and the staff and the students of Edinboro that we take this situation very seriously. I think that it was an important step to return to online teaching and this fall for the health and well-being of the Edinboro community.” Wertz said.

Wertz says that professors will still be available to students through virtual office hours.