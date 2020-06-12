Edinboro University releases plans for fall semester

Edinboro University President Guiyou Huang released the following plans for the upcoming fall semester:

“Thank you for your patience while we carefully prepared for your return to campus. We wanted to ensure we are doing everything possible to protect your health and safety.

Your wait is over. I write today to share Edinboro University’s plans for the fall semester.

The following details comply with Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines, released last week, and also fall within the framework provided by Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, approved on June 10 by the System’s Board of Governors.

Start Date/Schedule

The fall semester will begin on Monday, Aug. 17 – a week earlier than originally scheduled.

Move-in for residential students will be staggered, beginning the week of Aug. 10, to allow for social distancing.

The last day of classes will be Friday, Nov. 20 – the Friday before Thanksgiving.

Final exams will be administered online during the week of Nov. 30.

Since finals week will be online, Housing and Dining Services billing will be prorated to reflect that adjustment.

Dining

All dining spaces will be modified to allow for social distancing.

To maintain health and safety standards, dining staff in Van Houten – our main dining facility – will serve food at various locations, and seating will be limited.

Food will be available at Van Houten, the Celtic Court and the Cyber Café in the Frank G. Pogue Student Center, Starbucks in the Baron-Forness Library and On the Go in Ross Hall.

Course Delivery

Classes will be offered through a blend of in-person and online instruction to allow for social distancing by limiting the number of students in the classroom at a given class meeting.

Face coverings will be required in all campus buildings, shared public spaces and in areas where social distancing is not possible.

Those enrolled in face-to-face classes will be assigned a seat, and attendance will be taken regularly.

All classes will be designed so that they can quickly pivot to fully online delivery if necessary.

Students with health issues should work with the Office for Accessibility Services to arrange for accommodations.

Faculty office and advising hours and other campus services will be provided in a way that allows for social distancing.

On-Campus Housing

All students living on campus will be assigned their own bedroom. Students in Highlands may have their own bathroom or share with one other person. Students in Towers will share a bathroom with a limited number of students.

Work on housing assignments is underway, and students will be notified of their assignments by early July.

As noted earlier, move-in will be staggered, beginning the week of Monday, Aug. 10. The Office of Residence Life and Housing will provide move-in options for families so that they can choose a time that works with their schedules.

Move-out prior to Thanksgiving will likely also be staggered. Details will be shared later in the fall.

Testing/Quarantine/Contact Tracing

Testing will be required for those showing symptoms of COVID-19 and those at risk of exposure.

A plan for contact tracing is being developed. We will share the details as soon as they are confirmed.

The University will also have a plan in place for residential-student quarantining should it be necessary.

Guidelines to be Followed/Expectations

The University will follow guidelines established by the PA Department of Health, the Erie County Health Department, and the CDC, as stated earlier. Highlights of the guidelines include:

Wear A Face Covering. Masks, shields, or related coverings must be worn in all campus buildings and where social distancing is not possible (this applies to all students, faculty staff and visitors). The University will provide one face covering for each student. Details on distribution of masks will be shared at a later date. Students are expected to bring additional protective face coverings to campus with them.

Practice Social Distancing. Social distancing rules must be followed, which means maintaining a 6-foot distance from others, avoiding large gatherings, limiting the number of passengers in an elevator, restricting visitors in the residence halls, and avoiding sharing of food and drink.

Monitor Your Health. Aside from the testing to be put in place by the University, all faculty, staff and students are required to self-monitor their health daily prior to coming to campus or attending class. If they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, they should stay home and contact their healthcare provider. Students should also contact Edinboro’s Ghering Health and Wellness Center for medical assistance and to help the University in monitoring campus health and safety.

Practice Proper Hygiene. Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or apply hand sanitizer. Avoid touching nose, mouth and eyes. Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow and immediately wash hands or apply hand sanitizer. Discard tissues in lined trash cans.

Athletics

University Athletics will adhere to guidance provided by the NCAA and the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. Information will be forthcoming as it becomes available.

Events

The Pennsylvania Department of Health allows for events with crowds up to 250, provided social distancing requirements can be met in Pennsylvania counties that are in the Green Phase, as designated by Gov. Tom Wolf. Decisions on events will be made on a case-by-case basis, depending on crowd size and availability of adequate space.

Billing

Fall semester bills will be sent out from the University in mid-July.

Information for First-Time Students

New Student Orientation

New Student Orientation (NSO) will be a virtual event this year, and all new incoming students are required to attend.

NSO will open with an online overview of the Edinboro experience, which will be made available on June 16. Students are encouraged to take advantage of this preview providing a broad look at what the University has to offer.

The main NSO event will provide incoming students an opportunity to hear from current Edinboro faculty and staff during one of two Facebook livestreams. These live sessions are scheduled for June 25 and July 9. Topics to be addressed are based on student survey results.

Academic sessions will also be offered so that students can learn more about their areas of interest. To wrap up the NSO experience, students can attend these Zoom sessions with academic leaders and representatives from campus organizations – followed by virtual sessions with student orientation leaders.

Deposited students will receive a schedule of NSO events in their student email.

More to Come

Here’s a quick look at some of what has been going on in preparation for your arrival, along with messages from two of my colleagues, Provost and Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs Michael Hannan and Director of Safety and Risk Management Jim Dahle.

Additional details will be forthcoming between now and the start of the semester, but we wanted to ensure you have essential information now.

On behalf of the faculty and staff of Edinboro University, I want to tell you how excited we are about your return to campus.

We can’t wait to see you in August!

In the meantime, if you have additional questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.”