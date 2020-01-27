Edinboro University releases statement regarding fatal shooting at Wendy’s

Edinboro University has released a statement regarding the fatal shooting that happened at the Wendy’s in Edinboro over the weekend.

Police say that 20-year-old Markese Lampley was attempting to access the money in the Wendy’s vault before the shooting.

Lampley has since been arrested and charged with murder of the first degree and robbery, along with other related charges.

According to state police, 22-year-old Alexander Cavanah, an employee at Wendy’s, died after being shot twice.

Edinboro University’s President Guiyou Huang released the following statement to students and staff regarding the incident:

“I want to reach out directly regarding yesterday’s shooting at Wendy’s restaurant, just a couple of miles from our campus. It was an unsettling incident for our campus community, local residents, and the business establishments that serve those of us who live, go to school, and work here. Effects of the shooting will stay with us for some time.

Together, we grieve the loss of Alexander Cavanah, who died as a result of the shooting. A young man, married to an Edinboro student, Alexander was just 22, with his entire life ahead of him. Our hearts go out to his family, whose lives will never be the same.

At this very sad time, let us find comfort in the strength of our community and offer any support we can to each other and those we encounter as we travel around the borough and stop in local businesses.

I encourage any student in need of counseling to visit the Ghering Health and Wellness Center. It will be open until 10 p.m. tonight and beginning at 9 a.m. tomorrow. For any faculty or staff member in need of assistance, please reach out to the State Employee Assistance Program.

Please be mindful of Alexander’s family in the days, weeks and months ahead, and keep them in your prayers.”