Edinboro University ROTC and Veterans Success Center honor veterans with special ceremony today

Members of the Edinboro University ROTC Program and the Veterans Success Center paid their respects to veterans during a special ceremony today.

The ROTC Honor Guard conducted a 21 gun salute and Reveille Flag Ceremony today.

During the ceremony, Edinboro’s President Guiyo Huang and Lieutenant Colonel gave speeches about the importance of veterans in our communities.

The names of community members and students who have served in all branches of the military or the U.S. Armed Forces will be honored this weekend on digital signage throughout Edinboro’s campus.