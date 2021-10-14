Edinboro University students react to new name and logo changes as part of integration with Clarion and California

Edinboro University now has a new name and logo on the way. This news coming after the interim president of Edinboro University announcing the new change.

The Edinboro, California, and Clarion campuses will now be integrated under one name. Pennsylvania Western University at Edinboro, or PennWest at Edinboro. There was also a survey that was emailed to each student to decide on a new logo.

Now that Edinboro University will have a new name, students there have mixed feelings on the change, especially though in a specialized major.

“People know Edinboro for art, you are going for art, you are gaining an education for art, you know what you are doing. So, hearing the name going on the diploma as PennWest, I’m not too happy about it because no one is going to know what that is.” said Melina Tripoli, Student at Edinboro University.

“Part of the reason why a lot of graphic design students come here is because of the reputation with the name. When they change it, we don’t get that when we go out into the actual industry,” said Miranda Peterson, Student at Edinboro University.

While some don’t want the name to change, others welcome the idea.

“Pennsylvania Western University, it’s kind of long when you put it that way, but PennWest has a good ring to it,” said Trent Leonard, Student at Edinboro University.

“PennWest. It sounds a lot like Penn State, which kind of cracks me up. I don’t have a lot of thoughts about it because it’s still school.” said Garrett Kesselirng, Student at Edinboro University.

“They did not consult anyone in the art department about the new logo design and a lot of us are just not very excited about it,” said Mia Parise, Student at Edinboro University.

“I’m hoping that logo B wins because I think it sort of keeps our original identity,” said Jamison Barkdoll, Student at Edinboro University.

The winning logo is expected to be announced before winter break.

The changes are not happening immediately. According to the interim president, Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson says the new changes to the integration of the name and the logo will happen next fall.

