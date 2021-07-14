Edinboro University students speak out about the recent decision over PASSHE consolidation

A big move has been made by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education as they recently voted on a plan to consolidate several state universities.

We spoke with some Edinboro University students about their thoughts on the merge.

There has been a mixed reaction from both students and residents. Some say that they are concerned about the merge, and others believe that this could have a positive impact.

“It’s a shame to have a very diverse and interesting school go down a path like that and to have to merge with other ones and these kinds of financial troubles,” said Thomas Cairns, Student.

Cairns is a senior at Edinboro University and while he said that he isn’t surprised about the schools merging with Clarion and California, Pa., he is concerned about the future of the university.

“It’s not only the students that go here, but it’s the people that are looking into going here cause when you have people that are coming into a new college they like to see that it’s, like, you know, a stand alone, capable, organized administration,” Cairns said.

Another student we spoke to said that he believes the consolidation won’t have a negative impact on the curriculum or the student body.

“Being a grad student here at Edinboro, I don’t think it affects my learning at all,” said Tarique Smith.

One Edinboro resident who graduated from Clarion University said that his main concern is the student population.

“As long as we get enrollment up, that’s the most important part. I’ve been here for seven years and over the past couple of years I’ve seen the number of students drop dramatically,” said Steve Bennett.

The interim president at Edinboro University addressed the community while releasing a statement saying: “At California, Clarion, and Edinboro, we remain committed to our students, our faculty and staff, our alumni, and our communities. Together we will build a strong, secure future for public higher education in Pennsylvania.”

Academic options for current students will remain the same allowing them to graduate in programs they have already begun.

