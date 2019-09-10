Edinboro University takes part in Suicide Awareness Day with Stories over Silence Day

Edinboro University was shining a light on mental health issues with campus-wide wellness events today.

Edinboro students and faculty hosted Stories over Silence Day, which is held in conjunction with World Suicide Prevention Day.

The events today focused on holistic health, emphasizing mental health awareness, education, and self care.

Some wellness activities ranged from guest speakers, rock climbing, and therapy dogs.

There was also a display of 600 backpacks that represented college students lost to suicide in the U.S. each year.

“Seeing all the events today on campus and seeing everyone come together and spread awareness and share their love for each other, I think it’s really something great,” said Gracie Fetting, Edinboro University Nursing Student.