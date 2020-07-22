Edinboro University to move most courses online for fall semester; limit number of students living on campus

Edinboro University’s president Dr. Guiyou Huang announced today that the university has decided to move most of the courses to online for the fall semester, as well as significantly limit the number of students living on the Edinboro Campus.

“With COVID-19 cases surging in Pennsylvania and many other states, we believe this is the best way to minimize the health risks to our students, faculty and staff.” Dr. Huang said in a news release.

While most courses will be taught remotely, a subset of courses will incorporate some in-person teaching that may transition to virtual delivery should the virus situation worsen. These include some art studios, labs, nursing clinicals and similar courses.

According to the university, on-campus housing will be limited to the following students:

International Students

Students enrolled in a course with an experiential component that is being taught in person and is required for their major.

Due to health and safety concerns, we will be limiting our on-campus housing capacity to 175 students. All students living on campus will have their own bedroom and bathroom. Cost for the semester will be $3,000.

Those who qualify will be given a housing assignment. Students that will be living on campus will be subject to a health screening and a temperature check prior to moving into their residence hall.

Move-in procedures will allow for social distancing, with each student permitted help from only two individuals. If you have already scheduled a move-in time, it will not change. Those who need to schedule will be contacted by Residence Life and Housing. Students are encouraged to pack lightly, e.g. a couple of suitcases, school supplies and other essentials.

Students may still live in the community, but access to campus will be limited to students enrolled in in-person classes.

Dining services will be available at the Frank G. Pogue Student Center with limited menu options.

Beyond some courses, in-person events and activities will be canceled, except for limited programming that will be available to campus residents. The Fitness Center will be open to residents at reduced hours. Students will not be charged a University Center fee for the fall semester. The Student Activity Fee will be greatly reduced to $120 to support activities for on-campus students and student clubs and organizations. Fees will also help Edinboro personnel provide virtual events for the broader student body.

The use of face coverings and social distancing will be required of all employees and students taking in-person classes and/or using campus facilities. These requirements will be strictly enforced to protect the health of all members of the campus community.

Visitors will not be permitted in residence halls.

As a reminder, students who have traveled internationally or domestically to an area with high numbers of COVID-19 cases will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days prior to attending in-person classes.