Edinboro University to relocate students attending Porreco College

Students at the Porreco College at Edinboro University received word Wednesday of the university’s long term goal with that Millcreek Township location.

The university has plans to divest of the Porreco property in Millcreek Township. These were part of a preliminary sustainability plan submitted to Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education in January

According to an email sent out to Porreco students, “all classes currently scheduled for the Porreco College location will be moved to the main campus or online, beginning with the fall 2020 semester. As a current Porreco student, the fee discounts you currently receive will remain in effec through the completion of your associate degree.”